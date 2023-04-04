Three suspects caught smuggling weapons into city

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have foiled a potential terror activity in Karachi by seizing a large consignment of weapons in a raid.
According to CTD investigation incharge Chaudhry Safdar, the raid was conducted on Shershah Suri Road in the Taimuria area of District Central. Three suspects were also arrested during the operation, namely Wasal Afridi, Yasir Muhmand and Ata Afridi.
The weapons included one light machinegun (LMG), six 9mm pistols, eight 30bore pistols, one pan pistol, 16 magazines and 950 bullets of different calibres. The operation was conducted with the help of the Federal Investigation Agency and the weapons were likely to be used in terrorist incidents, according to Safdar. The arms were being transported from Peshawar to Karachi on a passenger bus and were hidden in secret compartments of the vehicle.
