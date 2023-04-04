Gold prices up Rs1,200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,200/tola on Monday, while silver rates rose to an all-time high level in the country.
The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said that gold rates reached Rs209,500/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs1,028 to close at Rs179,612.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $1 to stand at $1,970/ounce. Silver rates rose by Rs80 to an all-time high rate of Rs2,350/tola in the country. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also increased by Rs68.59 to close at Rs2,014.74.
Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs8,500/tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.
