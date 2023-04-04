‘Digital currency can help boost cross-border trade, investment’

KARACHI: A digital currency has a huge potential in Pakistan as it may foster cross-border trade and investment, while providing unbanked individuals with access to financial services, Ammara Masood, CEO at NdcTech said on Monday.

“Since it’s a relatively new asset class, it also comes with particular challenges and risks,” she added talking to the scribe. Masood shares her views at a time when the State Bank of Pakistan is investigating central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and weighing the costs and benefits of launching its own CBDC to take an advantage of distributed ledger technologies (DLT). The central bank said it would proceed cautiously, particularly with regard to design choices and use case analysis.

DLT has a potential to significantly improve the financial industry's efficiency, resiliency, and reliability, according to the World Bank. Blockchain is one type of distributed ledger.

Even though the SBP is researching digital currency, it thinks the instant payment system (Raast) will provide the essential building blocks for advancing Pakistan's payments industry.

“The scope of digital currency in Pakistan is vast and promising, as it can serve as a means to promote cross-border trade and investment and provide access to financial services to the unbanked population,” Masood said.

She stated that one of the main benefits of digital currency in Pakistan was its potential to serve as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation.

“This is particularly relevant in a country where inflation has been a persistent challenge in recent years. Furthermore, digital currency can offer quick returns and provide a good investment opportunity for those who are willing to take the risks.”

The digital currency can help reduce the costs associated with traditional financial services such as remittances, she noted. It is particularly important in Pakistan, where the country relies heavily on remittances from abroad. However, it is essential to note that digital currency is still a relatively new asset class, and it comes with its own set of risks and challenges.

“There is a need for greater clarity and consistency in regulatory frameworks around digital currency to mitigate the risks of money laundering and terrorism financing,” she said.

The government has expressed its intention to regulate the use of digital currency, but the exact regulatory framework is still evolving. Therefore, she warned, it’s important to be cautious while investing in digital currency, and individuals should conduct proper due diligence before investing, she added.

Masood, who has over three decades of experience in IT strategy, consulting, and digital transformation, said the emergence of digital banks in Pakistan had the potential to revolutionise the overall banking technology landscape in the country.

With the recent issuance of digital banking licenses to five emerging banks, the industry is expected to diversify its portfolio and adopt the latest technology to enhance financial inclusion in society.

Pakistan is one of the youngest nations in the globe, with more than 60 percent of its population falling between the ages of 16 and 30. However, out of an estimated 132 million people, only 82 million have a bank account. It results in one of the lowest account usage rates in the world—62 percent. The stark gender gap is even more difficult; there is only one woman with a bank account for every three males.

One of the most significant impacts of the rise of digital banks will be the emergence of new business models that cater to different segments of the market, according to Masood. It will create a more diversified banking industry portfolio, leading to increased competition, innovation, and improved customer experience. Traditional banks will also need to modernise their technology to keep pace with the robust IT capabilities of digital banks. “As digital banks will be handling sensitive customer data, investment in cybersecurity technologies such as firewalls, encryption, and multi-factor authentication will be crucial to protect their customers' data from cyberattacks. This will lead to a more secure digital banking environment for customers, which will, in turn, increase their trust in the system,” she said.

Offering a comprehensive suite of products and services that cater to the needs of different customer segments is also crucial. It includes a variety of deposit and lending products, as well as value-added services such as insurance, investments, and wealth management. By catering to diverse customer needs, digital banks could expand their customer base and drive growth, she said.

“Collaborating with other players in the ecosystem, including fintech startups, e-commerce platforms, and payment gateways, is another key strategy. This will allow digital banks to leverage existing infrastructure and networks to provide more value to their customers and drive innovation.”

Masood emphasised that digital banks must ensure regulatory compliance and operate in a manner that maintains the integrity and stability of the financial system.