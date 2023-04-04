Prioritising exports for all sectors

LAHORE: The difference between industrial units engaged in exports and those catering to domestic needs is that exporters are scrutinised by their employers, while employee welfare is the lowest priority of those catering to domestic demands.

Literally whatever is produced and consumed in Pakistan is exportable. Countries like China, Korea or Japan produce the same quality products for domestic users and exports. In Pakistan, 95 percent of our industries never venture into exports. In case the quality is good the prices are above global levels.

Pakistani planners committed the folly of promoting industries to produce products to substitute imports. To facilitate them they protected these industries from imports by providing them heavy duty protection.

This protection helped them stray away from quality production. Most of these domestic industries were established on used machinery. Their contemporaries in developed economies scaled up technology.

This meant that Pakistani domestic and protected industries began operations with inferior technology, and thus could never compete globally. For a long period these industries have operated on government protection. Most became less productive and less humane. They openly exploited their workers who gradually became less productive. Now that the economy has opened, these import substitution industries are losing ground to superior imported products available at competitive rates.

Revival of these industries lies in upgrading technology and improving human resources. They must be socially and environmentally compliant. This way they would recapture the markets lost to imports and may find some overseas markets.

Pakistani exporters also started with low efficiencies, productivity and technology. Pakistan enjoyed advantage in some sectors like textile and these industries could export low value-added products produced inefficiently.

Yarn exports flourished but no investment was made by spinners in value-added apparel. Some small entrepreneurs entered apparel exports with low-tech equipment and impressed foreign buyers.

The foreign buyers encouraged them to slowly scale up technology. Later they forced small and medium exporters to improve working conditions at production level, provide health facilities to the workers and their families, improve hygiene and be environmentally compliant.

At a time of global economic uncertainty, the issue of trade and employment is becoming the focus of public debate — particularly with the constant news of large scale lay-offs. If this trend continues, there is the risk of increased calls for protectionism by domestic manufacturers.

However, the planners must take cue from the past which shows that any country in the world that returned to protectionism, experienced mass unemployment, inequality and greater conflict.

Much of the pro-trade argument in the debate centres on the notion that ‘trade creates jobs’ which is sometimes misused by some who claim that if exports create jobs, then imports must cost them. They miss an important point.

The main rationale for trade (both exports and imports) is that it improves the overall productivity and international competitiveness of a national economy that helps lock-in low unemployment and long-term job security.

Exporters achieve higher standards of occupational health and safety. They are equal opportunity employers and provide better working conditions. Exporters are obliged to follow all globally acceptable production, environmental and ethical practices.

By following best global manufacturing practices the exporters now find that this results in better productivity and efficiencies. The higher cost incurred on wages and facilities provided to the workers are not only compensated through high productivity but the profitability of firms also increases substantially. The main rationale for trade (both exporting and importing) is that it improves the overall productivity and international competitiveness of a national economy.