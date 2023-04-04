Stocks turn negative as investors worry over another rate hike

Stocks closed lower on Monday with poor interests from investors on account of an anticipated interest rate hike by the central bank in its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 110.93 points or 0.28 percent to end at 39,889.90 points against 40,000.83 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 40,076.66 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 39,864.01 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a mixed session was recorded at the PSX to kick off the business week. “The market opened in the green zone, but lack of investor involvement drove the index down into the red zone, where it remained for the rest of the trading session, swinging in both directions and eventually closing in the red,” it reported. “Due to speculation of a policy rate hike in the Monetary Policy Committee meeting tomorrow, investors chose to stay on the side-lines.”

Volumes in the mainboard dried up, while third-tier companies continued to dominate the volume board. KSE-30 index also decreased by 31.58 points or 0.21 percent to close at 14,821.23 points compared with 14,852.81 points recorded in the last session.

Volumes dropped by 38 million shares to stand at 74.430 million shares from 112.200 million shares previously, whereas value decreased to Rs1.750 billion from Rs3.933 billion. Market capital lowered to Rs6.086 trillion from Rs6.108 trillion. Out of 298 companies active in the session, 109 closed in green, 167 in red and 22 remained unchanged.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash of Topline Securities said equities closed negative where the index settled at 39,889 level (down 0.28 percent). Higher inflation and uncertain political and economic conditions kept investors on the side-line, which resulted in low volumes and value at the bourse, he added

Fauji Fertilizer Company, Engro, and Millat Tractors were the major laggards in the trading session, which cumulatively dented the index by 60 points. The highest increase was recorded in the shared of Unilever Foods, up Rs100 to close at Rs18,000/share, followed by Sapphire Textile, up Rs63.29 to close at Rs1,179/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Bhanero Textiles, down Rs50 to end at Rs1,000/share, followed by Pak Tobacco, down Rs48,90 to end at Rs621.10/share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Ltd said, “Stocks closed lower amid speculations ahead of SBP key policy rate announcement tomorrow amid dismal data on CPI inflation at 35.4 percent YoY for March 31.”

Delays in the Pakistan-IMF bailout agreement subject to due verifications from friendly countries and political noise played a catalytic role in the bearish close, Mehanti added.

Sectors contributing to the performance included cement (-46.0 points), fertiliser (-28.2 points), commercial banks (-27.4 points), oil marketing companies’ (-21.1 points), and automobile assembler (-19.3 points).

Telecard Limited remained the volume leader with 17.784 million shares which closed higher by 60 paisas to end at Rs8.04/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 3.711 million shares, which decreased by one paisa to stand at Rs1.17/share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Pak Elektron, Bank of Punjab, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Pakistan Petroleum, Waves Corp, Cnergyico, K-Electric, and Agha Steel. Turnover in the future contracts plunged to 30.274 million shares from 141.947 million shares previously.