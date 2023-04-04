Sales of petroleum products drop 39 percent

KARACHI: The sale of petroleum products plunged a massive 39 percent in the month of March this fiscal compared to the same month of last fiscal due to a slump in the demand.

Analysts held the higher prices responsible for the depressed demand as well as heavy rainfall in Punjab, which held back farmers from beginning full-fledged harvesting in the month.

Smuggled Iranian diesel also cut down the sales of oil marketing companies (OMCS) as the higher price of local diesel made the heavy transport shift to Iranian diesel, which is much economical. The sales of petroleum products also dipped due to low consumption of furnace oil as power plants did not stockpile the fuel on account of lower electricity demand in the midst of moderate weather in major parts of the country, especially up north and in Balochistan.

According to the data of oil sales, the sale of petroleum products dropped to 1.1 million tonnes in March compared to 1.8 million tonnes in the same month of last year. Oil sales also decreased by 9 percent MoM compared to April when the sale was 1.2 million tonnes. This is the lowest monthly sales number in 35 months.

During the month of March this fiscal, the sale of petrol witnessed 28 percent decline to 0.55 million tonnes compared to 0.77 million tonnes in March last fiscal. Diesel sales recorded 43 percent negative growth to 0.40 million tonnes compared to 0.69 million tonnes in the same month last fiscal, whereas furnace oil sales dropped 70 decline to 0.09 million tonnes compared to 0.28 million tonnes in March last fiscal.

During the first nine months of the current financial year, oil sales recorded 21 percent decline by falling down to 12.8 million tonnes compared to 16.2 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, the sale of petrol recorded 16 percent negative growth to 5.59 million tonnes compared to 6.68 million tonnes in the corresponding period last fiscal. Diesel sales plunged by 24 percent to 4.82 million tonnes in February-March 2022-23 compared to 6.38 million tonnes in the same months of the last financial year. Furnace oil sales declined to 1.79 million tonnes in the months under review compared to 2.67 million tonnes in the same months of last fiscal, showing a negative growth of 33 percent.

Among the listed entities, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) posted a decrease of 10 percent MoM and 44 percent YoY. PSO’s market share decreased to 49 percent in March 2023 compared to 52 percent in March 2022.

Attock Petroleum (APL) sales declined 1 percent MoM and 30 percent YoY. While, Shell Pakistan (SHEL) sales decreased by 15 percent MoM and 38 percent YoY. APL and SHEL market share for March 2023 was 10 percent and 8 percent respectively compared to 9 percent and 8 percent share in March 2022. Analysts at Topline Securities expect full financial year oil sales to drop by 20-25 percent YoY, mainly due to overall slowdown in the economy as demand will continue to rem ain muted due to elevated inflation levels and inability of government to provide any relief in the prices of oil products.