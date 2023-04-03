‘Wanted criminal’ killed in encounter

SUKKUR: The Jacobabad police on Sunday killed a criminal who was wanted in 25 cases of highway robberies and other crimes.

Jacobabad SSP Dr Sumair Noor Channa said that the police hard pursued the criminal at ‘Chaddan Shakh’ near Abad Police Station, adding that the criminal was on the run after robbing a bike.

He said when the police hinted the criminal to stop, he opened fire on them, which resulted in an exchange of fire and as a resulted he was killed. The dead criminal was identified as Shafiq alias Shafo Serki.

Meanwhile, the dacoits held a cop hostage in Karampur, Shikarpur. The incident occurred when a gang of dacoits intercepted policeman Syed Zubair Shah in the Katcha area of Gharhi Taigo in district Shikarpur when he was on his way to a police picket.