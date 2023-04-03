Residents protest for free flour

TAKHTBHAI: The residents of Hathian Village-1 on Sunday blocked Hathian-Lundkhwar Road for traffic to protest the non-availability of free and subsidised wheat flour for the poor families.
Speaking at the protest sit-in, Hathian Village Council nazim Maulana Anwar Khan, Maulana Ahmad Ali, Sultan Khan and others said that there was only one point for the distribution and sale of free and subsidised flour and no one was able to receive flour bags due to great rush of people. They said that people, including men and women were waiting for the entire day to receive a bag of flour but most of them go back home empty-handed because of the crowd at the distribution point.
