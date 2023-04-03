Man, nephew killed over enmity in Oghi

MANSEHRA: A man and his nephew were shot dead in the Oghi tehsil on Sunday, police said.

“We have shifted bodies to the Civil Hospital for autopsy,” Liaqat Shah, the SHO of the Oghi Police Station, told reporters.

Mohammad Ali and his nephew Osama Zaheer were returning home in the Rasheeda area when an armed group showed up on the spot and opened indiscriminate fire, leaving both of them seriously injured. The locals took the victims to Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

The bodies were handed over to their families after the doctor completed medico-legal formalities there.

The SHO said that an old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the double murder but the exact cause would be established as the investigation concludes.

He said that the police party, which rushed to the spot soon after the firing, arrested four accused including Mohammad Mashal, his sons Waheed Mashal and Hamza Mashal, and his brother Imtiaz. He said arms and ammunition were seized from their possession.

The police lodged an FIR against the accused who attempted to flee but were arrested on the spot.