One who didn’t own his daughter to be disqualified, says Talal

ISLAMABAD: Central leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Talal Chaudhry Sunday made scathing remarks against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the one who did not own his daughter and failed to mention her name in his nomination papers would be disqualified.

In his statement, he called the PTI chief a wristwatch thief and a foreign agent, and termed the act of not recognising own daughter a grave insult to humanity.

Chaudhry said that Khan was making decisions as a ‘lying foreign agent’ on behalf of a ‘terrorist and criminal’ political party. He called for cancellation of PTI’s registration for being a ‘terrorist foreign-funded party’.

"In addition, he questioned the legality of those who committed violent acts, such as throwing petrol bombs at police, assaulting the court, threatening the judge, and breaking the court’s gate, demanding to know under which legal article such actions should be categorised.