QWP says PTI destroyed KP healthcare system

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Sunday accused the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of destroying the healthcare system in the province in its 10-year rule and demanded the accountability of the former health minister of KP and a United States-based doctor for the alleged anomalies.

“Dissolving the Policy Board and removing the Board of Governors (BoGs) of the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) is a welcome step of the KP caretaker government but it is not enough,” QWP provincial vice-chairperson Dr Faiza Rashid said in a statement. She said the former PTI government, like other departments, also ruined the health delivery system in the province during almost 10 years of its rule.

The system, she said, was managed from the US by Dr Nausherwan Burki, a cousin of former prime minister Imran Khan and the architect of so-called and much-trumpeted health reforms.

The QWP leader asked the KP caretaker government to make the ex-PTI rulers, particularly former PM Imran Khan and ex-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for health Taimur Jhagra for flawed policies on the healthcare system.

Dr Faiza Rashid said it would be an injustice to the people of KP if the former minister and Dr Burki were not held accountable for ruining the healthcare system in the province.

It may be mentioned that the KP caretaker cabinet in its second meeting held with Caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan in the chair had decided to dissolve the Policy Board and then remove BoGs of all the 10 MTIs of the province in phases after receiving complaints about alleged irregularities of serious nature in the MTIs.