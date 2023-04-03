Flour price all-time high in Mansehra: Essential items rates jump up during Ramazan

MANSEHRA: The price of wheat flour on Sunday jumped to a record Rs6300 per 40kg in the city and its suburbs.

The bag of the same quality and quantity is being sold at Rs6500 in the far-off parts of the district.

“The district administration and Food Department have failed to check the soaring prices of wheat flour as a 20kg bag is being sold at Rs3150 in the local markets,” Arif Rajpoot, a resident, told reporters.

The prices of essential items during Ramazan have surged to an all-time high as the district price and review committee, which is headed by the deputy commissioner and has members from different segments of society and departments, couldn’t be held as yet.

The citizen said the traders and shopkeepers were charging their own prices own as district administration which is supposed to hold its meeting to determine prices every month couldn’t do so for the last several months, Rajpoot said.

He said not only the prices of wheat flour have jumped to a record high but also beef with bone was being sold at Rs700 per kg and boneless at Rs900 per kg.

“The prices of essential commodities are being increased unabatedly by traders and shopkeepers and people are suffering the brunt,” said another citizen.

Ajmal Khan, another consumer, said fruit and vegetable prices had been increased since the start of the fasting month as tomato which was sold at Rs 60 per kg before Ramazan was now available at Rs120 per Kg.