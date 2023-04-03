Caretaker govt can last more than 90 days, claims Kaira

Adviser to the prime minister Chaudhry Qamaruz Zaman Kaira. PID

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said his party wants stability in the country.

Talking to the media, he said if elections were held in two provinces and as a result, Imran Khan formed the government, then won’t he start fighting with the institutions again? “If we win, will Imran Khan accept it?”

He claimed that nowhere in the Constitution was written that a caretaker government would last only for 90 days. “The Constitution mandates that elections be held within 90 days. Elections within 90 days are a constitutional requirement, but at the same time, the Constitution also requires that the election be fair, transparent and free. At present there is a shortfall of almost 300,000 people to conduct elections in Punjab,” he added. He said the PPP had always sided with the Constitution and would do so in the future.