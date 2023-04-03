No flour shortage in open market, says govt spokesperson

LAHORE: The propaganda of unavailability of flour in the open market is based on lies. The PTI leadership should not mislead people, a spokesperson for the Punjab government said and added that PTI is targeting public welfare projects to run its negative politics.

The spokesperson said that the free flour scheme for the poor and deserving people is being successfully implemented in the whole of Punjab and so far, more than 3 crore beneficiaries have benefited from this scheme. The spokesman said that not only the citizens registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme but also the low-income people are benefiting from the free flour scheme launched by the government.

The spokesman said free flour is a direct relief to the poor. PTI leadership should stop political point scoring. The spokesperson said that along with free flour, there is plenty of flour for the citizens in the open market as well. And the government is ensuring its availability in the open market. He said that due to sincere and untiring efforts of the government, there are no reports of shortage of flour anywhere in Punjab. The spokesman said that vigorous actions are being taken against profiteers and hoarders throughout Punjab. For this purpose, price control magistrates and other officers concerned are monitoring the supply and demand of food items in open markets on a daily basis so that relief can be given to the people.