Equip new jails with latest facilities: Naqvi

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a special meeting at Chief Minister’s Office in which steps being taken for jail reforms and provision of basic facilities to the prisoners were reviewed.

On the direction of the chief minister, an agreement has been finalised between the Prisons department and PKLI for the treatment of prisoners suffering from kidney and liver ailments.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to prepare Tower Type latest design of jails and new jails will be equipped with the latest facilities and security gadgets. On the special direction of Mohsin Naqvi, it has been principally decided to undertake further Tevta courses for the prisoners in 10 jails. On the direction of Mohsin Naqvi, the conversation duration of prisoners with their family members has been increased from 20 minutes to 35 minutes.

It was reviewed during the meeting to formulate a mechanism of international calling facility for the foreign prisoners. The punishment of prisoners will be remitted or will be given relief on completing religious education, technical education and a degree. Mohsin Naqvi directed that permission for participation of a prisoner in the death of a near relative should be ensured.

The proposal to establish IT Centres in prisons so as to enlighten the prisoners with the latest technology was reviewed during the meeting. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that no compromise should be made on the diet and its quality for the prisoners. It was informed during the briefing that a quality wool would be provided for carpeting in the prisons. Around 20,000 prisoners have completed their Tevta training courses across Punjab prisons. The prisoners are given samosas and pakoras to break their fast. Around 6,320 prisoners are compelled to remain in jails due to pendency of their appeals and it was agreed to approach the respective courts for early dispensation of pending appeals.

Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care, Inspector General of Prisons, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Mental Health Lahore and officials concerned attended the meeting.