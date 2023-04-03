Major reshuffle in diplomatic assignments abroad

ISLAMABAD: A major shakeup has been carried out for Pakistan’s envoys posted in important world capitals.

A prominent diplomat Teepu Usman will be the Chief of Protocol, State of Pakistan. He has been appointed Director General of the Protocol Division of Foreign Office. Teepu Usman had served the country at important missions, including New York’s permanent mission for the United Nations. Well-placed sources told The News here Sunday that Pakistan’s Ambassador for Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhary, who has served in Berlin for three years, has been designated to be the High Commissioner for the United Kingdom.

Dr Faisal, who had served as spokesman of the Foreign Office before assuming the position in Germany, will replace Moazzam Ahmad Khan who is attaining superannuation next month. Moazzam was given an extension in service for six months last year.

Additional Foreign Secretary Muddassar Teepu has been tipped to be the next ambassador of Pakistan for Germany.

The sources said that Pakistan’s permanent representative for the United Nations Geneva headquarters, Khalil Hashmi, is also in the run for the slot in Berlin.

Ms Amna Baloch has been appointed Pakistan’s Ambassador for Belgium and she will also be the country’s envoy for the European Union. She was Pakistan’s Ambassador to Malaysia.

The slot in Brussels has been vacant since Dr. Asad Majeed Khan was the ambassador there. He was transferred to occupy the slot of Foreign Secretary.

Ameer Khurram Rathor, who was ambassador for Saudi Arabia, has been recalled.

It is likely that Pakistan’s ambassador in Denmark Ahmad Farooq would be appointed envoy for the Kingdom.