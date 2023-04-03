KP govt facing difficulty funding Sehat Card scheme

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is facing serious financial difficulties and doesn’t seem to be easily meeting the financial requirements of Medical Teaching Institutions and State Life Insurance Corporation for Sehat Card Plus health insurance project.

The government is required to immediately pay Rs39 billion to the 10 MTIs and State Life Insurance Corporation for the Sehat Card Plus project.

The lack of funds is likely to delay the payment of salaries to the staff members in the MTIs.

Also, the caretaker government is still unable to get access to the internal systems of MTIs and learn about their expenses and the way they used to hire highly paid employees.

Senior officials of the Health Department told The News that international donor consultants had cautioned the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government against offering free healthcare coverage to their 100 per cent population, and warned them about the consequences in future.

“The international consultants told them that bigger countries of sound economies like the United States that gives you loans never provided free healthcare services to their 100 percent population. Second, South Korea had a bigger economy than Pakistan but only 2.3 per cent of their population is getting free healthcare services,” said a senior Health Department official, while quoting an international consultant as telling the previous government.

According to the official, foreign consultants were of the view that people in driving seat in the previous government were “arrogant” and didn’t listen to them. They said the consultants had opined that the project would only be considered successful when poor of the poor could be given free healthcare coverage.

The health insurance scheme, they said, was launched in haste and also no effort was made in the selection of hospitals for the Sehat Card Plus programme. “There was either no merit or if there was so-called merit, it wasn’t followed in the selection process. Some of the health centres lacking the basic infrastructure were registered under the free healthcare coverage, mainly because of political grounds and that’s why 40 such hospitals were removed from the Sehat Card Plus system,” the official said.

There are 10 MTIs run by their board of governors and each used to have separate rules and merit for employing staff. None of them were answerable to the provincial government despite the fact they were getting funds from the government.

In the past eight years, no external audit was conducted in these 10 hospitals. It was only once when an external audit was carried out that exposed the poor state of affairs of these MTIs.

The basic theme behind introducing so-called health reforms in the form of the MTI Act 2015 and entrusting financial and administrative autonomy to hospitals was enabling them to generate funds and spend within their respective institutions and to have little dependence on the government.

However, according to the health and finance departments, the government has so far paid Rs48 billion to MTIs and in return, they generated Rs9 billion only. Of the Rs9 billion, Rs6 billion was earned from the Sehat Card Plus health insurance scheme.

According to official sources, adviser to the caretaker chief minister on health, Prof Dr Abid Jameel had recently held a detailed meeting with the chief minister and Finance Department to arrange funds.

However, the sources said that the Finance Department explained financial position of the province to them and told them that they would hardly be able to pay Rs2 billion.

When reached, Dr Abid Jameel confirmed the lack of funds, saying it would not be possible for the government to pay such a huge amount.

“The government doesn’t have the funds and despite my efforts and requests to the chief minister, the Finance Department has agreed to pay Rs2 billion for the MTIs and Sehat Card Plus. We need Rs39 billion for 10 MTIs and Sehat Card Plus. On the other hand, the entire healthcare system including the district headquarter and tehsil headquarter hospitals, their salaries and medicines will need Rs11billion,” the health adviser explained.

He said the previous government had not thought about the feasibility and sustainability of the MTIs and Sehat Card Plus projects.

“To me, the easiest way is to cease the projects due to lack of funds but it was decided to arrange funds for the continuation of the projects. We constituted a high-level committee and though we will not be able to make major changes but would at least make it easy for the next government to make this Sehat Card Plus sustainable,” he said. He said the Sehat Card budget would rise to Rs35 billion in 2024 and then Ra50 billion in 2025, meaning that one-fourth of the health budget would go to the Sehat Card.

The adviser said that very poor health centres had been registered under the Sehat Card Plus scheme and public money was wasted in the name of free healthcare.