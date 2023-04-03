Huge cache of liquor recovered in Sector G-7

Islamabad: The Aabpara police have conducted a raid at various areas of G-7 and recovered a huge quantity of liquor, a police spokesman said.

The Aabpara police conducted a raid at the distillery in the area of various areas of Sector G-7 and recovered 160 litres of alcohol. The police team also nabbed two liquor dealers namely Falak Sher and Sham Anwar during the raid. Cases have been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway.

On the instructions of CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari a special campaign is already in progress to make Islamabad a "drug-free" city and strict action is being ensured against those involved in drug-pushing activities or using drugs. "We are committed to eliminating the drug menace from the city and no one would be allowed to ruin the future of our young generation" he added.