WAF demands effective protection for minorities

Islamabad: Khawateen Mahaz-e-Amal (Women's Action Forum-WAF) on Sunday expressed concern over the increasing target killing incidents of members of Pakistan's religious and other minorities.

In a press statement issued by WAF, the Forum offered deepest condolences to the family and friends of shopkeeper Dayaal Singh sahib, target-killed in Peshawar on March 31; and Kashif Masih, a Christian sanitation worker of PMC, target-killed on April 1, in Peshawar. Likewise, the statement offered deepest condolences to the family and friends of the eminent Sindhi Opthalmologist, Dr. Birbal Ginani Meghwarr, a prominent member of the Hindu-Scheduled Castes (SCs) community, target-killed in Karachi on March 30.

"We reiterate our strong condemnation and protest at the continued target killing of members of Pakistan's vulnerable religious, sectarian, ethnic and caste minorities, particularly the Hindu, Scheduled Castes, Christian, Sikh, Kalasha, Shia, Ahmadi, Hazara communities; as well as the federal and provincial governments' abject failure to prevent killings; and their inability to provide effective protection to our beleaguered targeted communities," states the press statement. "This is despite repeated judgements and orders of the superior judiciary for minorities, most notably then-CJP Hon. J. Tassaduq Hussain Jillani's historic landmark judgement of 19 June 2014. WAF joins all our vulnerable communities in demanding: justice for those target-killed simply for belonging to Pakistan's non-majority religions, sects, castes, races, or ethnicities; effective protection and prevention measures; implementation of the 2014 SCP judgement orders by all governments and legislatures; ensuring dignity and respect for all minorities."