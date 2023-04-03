Comprehensive strategies to prevent crime ordered

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Sunday presided over an important meeting regarding crime and reviewed performance at the divisional level.

A meeting to review law and order and crimes was held at the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan to review the crime situation, in which CPO/DIG Operations, AIGs, SSP Operations, SSP CTD, Zonal DPOs, SDPOs, and SHOs participated.

IGP Islamabad reviewed crime performance at the divisional level and each officer was interrogated separately. While issuing directions to the officers, he said that all officers adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent crime in their respective areas. Safe city monitoring should be implemented at the police station level to help SHOs trace any criminal elements at the earliest.

He further instructed that the SHOs should spend time in the police stations and stay there, adding that they should bring the cases to a logical conclusion as soon as possible. The IG Islamabad said that a special plan should be made to eliminate serious crimes, especially street crime, and special attention should be paid to the elimination of drug trafficking, especially in educational institutions. The details of the buyers of stolen goods should be collected.

Post mortem should be done on every dead body adding that crackdown on illegal weapons should be accelerated. He further said that more personnel are being provided in police stations adding that a special campaign against offenders should be continued and they should be brought to justice.

He emphasized that the challans of the under investigation cases should be completed as soon as possible and submitted to their relevant courts. In the meeting, IG Islamabad heard the problems of all the SHOs and said that their problems will be solved on a priority basis.

The IGP Islamabad said that all officers should improve team work, work hard and perform their duties faithfully adding that we stand with you. Senior officers should also be an example for their subordinates.

In the meeting, CPO/DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that the present and former SHOs should work together and make a concrete action plan to deal with crimes adding that target former criminals and proclaimed offenders.

He said that the weekly performance of each officer will be reviewed adding that officers should meet with the plaintiffs of the cases. The cleanliness of the police stations should be taken care of while the assets of all the SHOs should be disclosed, he said. Biometric attendance should be ensured in all wings of operations division and biometric machines should be installed as soon as possible. The patrolling system should be made more efficient, he maintained.