E-protectorate project to be implemented soon

Islamabad: The government is all set to implement e-protectorate with an aim to end illegal activities of agent mafia outside Protectorate of Emigrants offices across the country.

According to the details, the National Assembly has passed the Emigration (Amendment) Bill that has paved the way for implementation of e-Protectorate project to facilitate the emigrants.

The project aims at getting rid of illegal business of agent mafia outside the government offices and making emigrants fully understand the terms and conditions of employment abroad as given in the Foreign Service Agreement (FSA).

It is pertinent to mention here that the entire process involving the passport office, the protectorate, and a verification of documents currently takes much time and people have to wait in long queues at the government offices.

The Protectorates of Emigrants performs the important functions including submission of reports to the director general on the performance of the overseas employment promoters, inspection of their offices and supervision of their work and behaviour in relation to general public.