New traffic police office lacks basic safety measures

Islamabad: The newly established office of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) at Faizabad lacks proper security measures, despite receiving an average of over five hundred daily visitors for various affairs.

The Faizabad office became fully operational on February 20, 2023 where various sections including licensing and education wing are operating. Police sources said that more than five hundred persons visit this office on daily basis for various affairs mainly related to licensing and driving classes. A visit to the office has revealed that the vast area has no boundary wall and fibre rooms have been placed for police officials and jawans. A small canteen is also there but it lacks proper facilities while the mosque has space to accommodate only 10-15 namazis. There is no proper wash room facility for visitors and even for the policemen serving there.

Police and their work are both widely perceived as sensitive, and the sacrifices as well as deaths of police officers or law enforcers in the war against terrorism attracted major headlines. Despite high profile, there is surprisingly little security in this newly established office of ITP and basic safety measures have been neglected in this vast area. A small gate has been installed for entry of visitors where only two law enforcers have been assigned duties.