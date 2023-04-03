Flour being sold in ‘black’ after supply of subsidised bags stopped

Rawalpindi: The sitting government has stopped selling so-called subsidised flour of a 10-kilogram for the past three days. The flourmills have been directed to stop the supply of green bags of 10-kilogram in open market shops meaning all kinds of subsidised flour have vanished from all areas of the whole province including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for three days. Meanwhile, the Punjab government increased the rate of subsidized flour bags of a 10-kilogram from Rs648 to Rs1150.

The Punjab government has issued a notification to stop supplying so-called subsidised flour (green bags) here on Sunday. Over 95 per cent of people have been running from pillar to post to purchase cheap ‘Atta’ but in vain because shopkeepers with the full backing of the sitting government and flour mills were selling the commodity in ‘black’. Only 2 to 3 per cent of people registered with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) are getting ‘atta’ free of cost from sale points.

The District Food Department (DFD) Official Spokesman Muhammad Ali told ‘The News’ that the Punjab government has stopped supplying ‘Green Bag’ atta for three days. The government has ended all kinds of subsidy on ‘Atta’, he claimed. The flour mill owners were purchasing wheat privately, therefore, selling ‘Atta’ according to their wish, he said. We are providing ‘Atta’ bags free of cost to people who were registered in BISP, he said.

As the 10-kilogram green bag ‘atta’ has vanished from open market shops, the shopkeepers have started selling the commodity at skyrocketing prices in ‘black’ at Rs1600 to Rs1650.

Meanwhile ‘chakki’ owners are selling 1-kilogram ‘atta’ at Rs170 to Rs180 but the sitting government is not paying attention to the issue. The sitting government, flourmill owners, and retail shopkeepers are hand in glove and looting the public with both hands. Now, over 95 per cent poor segment of society has been deprived of ‘roti’ because millers are increasing ‘atta’ (flour) prices day by day. Over 95 per cent of people who are not registered with BISP became a rolling stone and running behind ‘atta’ but in vain. The sitting government either provides free ‘atta’ to all public or provide subsidised ‘atta’ bags in open market shops, people belonging to different walks of life said.

The Punjab government failed to fix the ex-mill price of flour while millers are taking full advantage of government mismanagement and supplying a 20-kilogram bag of ‘atta’ at Rs3000 and retailers are selling it at Rs3000 to Rs3500 in the open market.

Some four days back, a 20-kilograms ‘atta’ bag was selling at Rs2000 to Rs2600 in retail shops, but now the same quality bag is selling at Rs3000 to Rs3500 for some three days, thanks to the apathy of the Punjab government for seeing the whole drama with closed eyes.

It merits mentioning here that, no ex-mill price of ‘atta’ has been fixed in the province for the first time in history which has allowed flourmill owners to sell the commodity according to their wishes. It seems that there is no government writ.

The poor segment of society has appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the present situation in the country. The public is wandering here and there in search of ‘atta’ and other food items but federal and provincial governments are not considering people’s difficulties. The poor segment of society has strongly condemned the sitting government saying poor people are dying due to poverty but our government is looking at the whole drama with closed eyes. What was the need to distribute ‘atta’ free of cost, only 2 to 3 per cent of people were registered with BISP while over 95 per cent of people were deprived of this facility, poor people denounced.