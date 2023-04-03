Landslide damages several vehicles in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Many vehicles were damaged when a mass of rock and mud detached from a nearby mountain and rolled down on them in the Kamila area of Upper Kohistan district.
The police and district administration officials rushed to the spot and retrieved the vehicle buried under the rubble.According to Rescue 1122, no loss of life was reported in the incident but eight vehicles were badly damaged.They said when the landslide fell drivers and motorists were not in their respective vehicles.
