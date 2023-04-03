Condolence

BARA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise and Taxation Manzoor Khan Afridi visited Qambarkhel area here on Sunday and offered condolences to tribal elder Imran Afridi on the death of his uncle Muhammad Noor Afridi who breathed his last the other day.

The minister remained there for some time and expressed heartfelt sympathies with Imran Afridi and other members of the bereaved family. He also offered Fateha for the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.