Man allegedly kills daughter

HARIPUR: A man allegedly shot dead his daughter over some minor dispute in the limits of Saddar Police Station here on Sunday.

The police said that a woman (S), 30, daughter of one Muhammad Ashraf of the Sanjiala village had been living with her parents for the last couple of years after getting divorced. The woman had a four-year-old son, police said.

On Sunday, the woman was offering Fajr prayer when her father Muhammad Ashraf went to her room and allegedly opened fire on her. The woman suffered a single shot injury in the head and died instantly on the prayer mat, police and family sources said.

The local people shifted the body to the Trauma Centre where the autopsy was carried out before handing the body over to her mother. According to the police, the motive behind the murder was a minor dispute between the father and the daughter. The accused escaped after committing the crime.