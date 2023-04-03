Protective wall construction sought

MANSEHRA: Transporters and traders on Sunday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (KPHA) to build a protective wall along the Mansehra-Oghi road.

“This main artery has developed cracks and ditchers and caused many fatal accidents,” Mohammad Nawaz the president of the transport union in Oghi told reporters.Flanked by office-bearers of traders, he said because of the KPHA’s apathy the protective walls couldn’t be completed and motorists and transporters were suffering the brunt of it.

The transporter said that filthy water also flows over the road as the sewerage lines and nullah were choked. “This road has become slippery owing to the regular filthy and rainy water flow and fatal accidents take place owing to it,” he said.

The office bearer of traders’ body in Oghi, Haq Nawaz Hassanzai said the drivers of trucks and lorries were reluctant to transport merchandise to Oghi and were charging extra money that owing to the road’s dilapidated condition.