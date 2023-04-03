Passenger offloaded

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency on Sunday offloaded a passenger from a flight bound to Belgium at Sialkot airport. The action was taken by FIA Immigration wing airport shift in-charge Imran Shaukat. The passenger Nauman Ali was going to Belgium on a fake resident permit.

detained: Police detained a suspected female beggar with the help of Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Sunday. A call was received on Emergency Helpline (15) about a suspected female beggar. The caller said that the woman with her children was sitting on a road in front of Gora Graveyard.

There was a fear of accidents due to the presence of children on the road. On the directions of SP Safe City Ahmad Zunair, Police Response Unit 30 reached the spot and checked the details of the suspected woman. The operation was monitored live with the help of safe city cameras. Later, the beggar woman was shifted to Lady Police Station as per the rules.