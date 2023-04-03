Prosperity linked to Islamic system

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema Pakistan supreme council Chairman Allama Qari Zawar Bahadur stressed that if Nizam-e-Mustafa is implemented, country will witness prosperity, development and solidarity.
Only the Islamic system will ensure the poor a dignified life by eliminating the clutches of landlords, capitalists and agents of the West, he said while addressing the function on 74th Foundation Day of JUP here Sunday.
He expressed firm belief that country’s destiny belongs to Islamic system for which over two million Muslims sacrificed their lives and properties while making the biggest exodus in human history in 1947. With the system of Qur'an and Sunnah, the country's economy, which is now in ruins, will once again improve, he added. He said the time has come for eminent scholars to play their role.
