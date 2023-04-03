Concern over revival of MTI law

LAHORE: The Executive Committee of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore, has expressed concern over revival of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) law in Punjab.

The Executive Council unanimously passed the resolution during the meeting held here at PMA House Lahore on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by President Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami. In the meeting, General Secretary Professor Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Izhar Ahmad Chaudhry, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Khan, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Iram Shahzadi and other members participated.

The meeting resolved that MTI implementation would not be allowed to succeed in any case. The council, through a resolution, offered Fateha on the death of PGR Naeem Bano of Guinea at Lady Willingdon Hospital and PMA decided to form a committee to investigate the tragedy, which will be chaired by Professor Ashraf Nizami. The members of the committee will be Prof Shahid Malik, Dr Tahir Khalil, Dr Bushra Haque, Prof Javed Iqbal and Dr Rana Sohail.

Through another resolution, the meeting expressed concern over the severe shortage of life-saving drugs in hospitals and the identification of a polio case in the last few days. The Council expressed concern over the delay in the formation of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and demanded the government take immediate notice of the situation.