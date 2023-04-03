Summary for 506 traffic wardens promotion sent to govt

LAHORE: IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken a positive step to resolve the long-standing issue of promotion of traffic wardens and sent a summary for 506 new posts of Senior Traffic Wardens to the Punjab government for approval.

According to the details, hundreds of wardens serving in major districts of the province, including the provincial capital Lahore, will be promoted to the next scale. Around 271 wardens in Lahore, 90 in Rawalpindi, 75 in Faisalabad, 45 in Multan and 25 in Gujranwala will become senior traffic wardens while no additional expenses will be incurred on the government exchequer due to the abolishment of old vacant seats.

IG has signed the summary for the promotions of traffic wardens and has sent it to the Punjab government for approval.