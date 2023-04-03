GCU New Campus to have Agriculture Dept

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore has announced establishing Department of Agriculture on its New Campus that will offer a range of degree programmes, including BS, MS, and PhD programmes, in the fields of Agronomy, Horticulture, Soil Science, Plant Breeding and Genetics, Plant Pathology, and Food Science & Technology.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said the department, approved by the University’s Academic Council and Syndicate, was aimed at modernising the agriculture sector in Pakistan. He emphasised the importance of agriculture for sustaining life and the economy, and the need for sustainable agriculture practices to address challenges like low productivity and climate change.

“Agriculture is the primary source of food and raw materials for various industries, such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels. Pakistan is an agricultural country, with the sector accounting for a significant portion of the country's GDP and employing a large proportion of the population. However, the sector faces several challenges, such as low crop and livestock productivity, poor soil quality, and climate change impacts. Therefore, investing in agricultural education and research is necessary for a prosperous and sustainable future for Pakistan,” Prof. Zaidi said.

Dr Hafiz Haider is appointed as the founding chairman of the GCU Department of Agriculture. According to the Vice-Chancellor, the department's primary objective is to develop and implement sustainable agricultural practices that can reduce the use of water, fertilizer, and pesticides while still producing high yields of nutritious crops. The department will also provide education and training to farmers, students, and extension workers to improve farming practices and promote sustainable agriculture.

Prof Zaidi said: “The department aims to contribute to agricultural development, food security, and rural development by conducting research and extension activities, developing and implementing agricultural policies, and promoting sustainable land and water management practices, conservation of natural resources, and biodiversity conservation”.

Graduates of agriculture programmes can contribute to Pakistan's agriculture sector by applying their knowledge to increase crop yields, improve farming practices, and promote sustainable agriculture.