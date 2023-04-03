Two die after hot-air balloon catches fire in Mexico

MEXICO CITY: Two people have died after a hot-air balloon flying near Mexico´s famed Teotihuacan archeological site caught fire, the government said on Sunday. “The passengers jumped from the balloon,” the government of the state of Mexico said in a statement, adding that a child suffered burns.

It identified the victims as a 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, without providing their names. It said the minor had suffered second-degree burns to the face as well as a fracture of the right femur. It did not say whether there were any other passengers on the balloon. A video posted on social media shows the balloon´s gondola on fire, in a perfectly clear sky.