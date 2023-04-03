Algerian court jails journalist El Kadi for three years

ALGIERS: An Algerian court on Sunday sentenced prominent journalist Ihsane El Kadi to three years in prison for “foreign financing of his business” in a case denounced by rights groups.
El Kadi, one of the last independent media bosses in the North African nation as director of the Maghreb Emergent news website and Radio M, was handed a five-year sentence, two years of which are suspended.
The court in Algiers also ordered during the public sentencing the dissolution of the company Interface Medias, the publisher behind El Kadi´s two outlets, and the confiscation of its assets. The company was also fined 10 million dinars (about $73,500), while El Kadi himself was handed a separate 700,000-dinar fine.
