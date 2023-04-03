Israeli government approves forming a ‘national guard’

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli government approved on Sunday a decision to form a national guard, officials said, which opponents warn would function as a “private militia” of firebrand National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

A statement from Ben-Gvir´s office said the guard, which would operate under his ministry, would deal with “emergency scenarios, nationalistic crime, terror, and strengthening sovereignty”.

It will be comprised of 1,800 members who will “bring back personal security” to Israelis, Ben-Gvir said in the statement relayed by his office. More details about the guard´s goals and authority will be issued by a committee within two months, the statement added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s office meanwhile said that a committee made up of members of “Israel´s security agencies” would propose if the police commissioner “or another body” will be in charge of the guard.