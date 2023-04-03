Russian military blogger killed in St Petersburg cafe blast

MOSCOW: A leading Russian military blogger was killed on Sunday in an explosion at a cafe in Russia´s second-largest city of Saint Petersburg, the interior ministry said.

“One person was killed in the incident. He was military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky,” the ministry said on Telegram. “Sixteen people were injured,” it added.

The TASS news agency quoted a law enforcement source as saying the blast was “caused by an improvised explosive device hidden inside a statue given to Tatarsky as a gift”. Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, has more than 500,000 followers on Telegram and is in favour of Russia´s campaign in Ukraine.