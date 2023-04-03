UK travellers to France face long delays for third day

LONDON: Channel ferry operators laid on extra sailings overnight to clear a backlog that has seen passengers travelling from the UK to France delayed for up to 16 hours.

However, UK interior minister Suella Braverman on Sunday rejected the idea the delays at the start of the Easter getaway were “an adverse effect of Brexit” which ended free movement from Britain to European Union member states.

Despite the additional crossings, Dover Port on England´s southern coast said coach passengers could still face waits of up to eight hours before they were able to board a ferry. “The additional sailings have assisted in clearing some of the traffic, although currently both (ferry operators) DFDS and P&O have two full lanes of coaches in the port before French border controls, with a processing time of about 4.5 hours,” a port spokesman said.

“Once coaches are processed in an operator´s lane, more are being sent to the port. Currently, the estimated total time is six to eight hours,” he added. P&O Ferries apologised to customers on Sunday, saying some will face waits of four to five hours.