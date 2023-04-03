Team’s unity is more important than vague coaching

Mickey Arthur is an average caliber coach. Why?. His stint in coaching over the years speaks for itself. It won’t be an overstatement that during the past two decades, he couldn’t be able to produce or polish even a few players of exceptional talent and quality.

Arthur, who broke away with Sri Lankan team recently after miserably failing to produce the required results, is more interested in devoting his energies and expertise to a county that possibly is far low in cricketing standard than that of a first-class team in Pakistan. Yet Derbyshire County was his first choice assignment rather than Pakistan cricket job.

The reason, he says, is that he already had signed a four-year contract with English county and would not be in a position to devote his energies fully to Pakistan coaching cause, leaving it to the inexperience lot of his choice to look after the tricky and challenging assignment while he will sit pretty and cool in front of his laptop to guide and monitor the progress here.

Though the ‘final rituals’ of this strange and absurd coaching and management settlement are yet to be performed, one wonders why the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ad-hoc management has been so curious about Arthur’s style of coaching.

Indeed, the coach is no stranger to the cricketing world as he has already worn many hats and even has a connection with the West Indies Cricket Board also. Would it not be appropriate for the PCB Management Committee to leave it to the permanent Board (set-up) to take such an important decision that clearly would determine Pakistan’s standings in the ODI Asia Cup and later in the ODI World Cup?

The immediate challenge Pakistan cricket will face following the hiring of an online head coach – Arthur – and his hand-picked inexperienced staff is how to develop an understanding with Captain Babar Azam.

The general impression about Arthur is that he prefers a player and staff who can understand his method (liking) of coaching or dictation. Babar does not fall in that category hence there are chances of an obvious confrontation or a tug of war. Years of captaincy and immense exposure as the world’s top player has made Babar a strong nerve leader. Without any doubt, he would prefer to run the team’s affairs according to his understanding rather toeing Arthur’s overseas line. The Derbyshire head coach has little clue of Pakistan’s recent cricket problems, team combinations, and the preferences which Babar knows far better. Over the years, Babar has developed a close association with key members of the national squad so it would not be possible for him to leave the team operations to soothe someone’s whims. It was no surprise to see stand-in skipper Shadab Khan admitting that Babar and Mohammad Rizwan (who missed that particular series) would gain unprecedented respect now.

He also blamed part of the media for doing no good to the national cause by unleashing criticism on the duo which had so much for the country’s cricket. So, it is obvious that instead of lowering Babar’s respect, the outcome of the Afghanistan series made him more powerful, hence gaining more respect in cricketing circles.

In this newly-developed scenario, it will never be easier for the likes of Arthur and his inexperienced and raw management to counter the all-powerful Babar. Hence the chances of confrontation would be visible once Arthur gets the nod from the PCB’s Management Committee.

It is no secret that Arthur is more interested in Shan Masood’s style of captaincy where he feels at ease in understanding and communication. Shan has never been a consistent performer for the national team. He has not been able to cement his place in the team in any format, mainly because of his patchy and inconsistent batting.

Therefore, to induct him as deputy to Babar for any format ahead of Shadab, Rizwan or Shaheen Shah Afridi would further trigger the hidden confrontation, one may say.

Shan’s inability to even take a regular position in Multan Sultans’ playing line-up in PSL 2023, explains it all. How does anyone for that matter the PCB think-tank expects the entire national team to wholeheartedly approve of giving Shan any role in a team that has far better performers and cricketing brain, though may not be well-versant in communications?

It would also be unjust for Manager Mansoor Rana to ask him to take over the management job with the A team. He has managed the national team wonderfully in the recent past and developed a bond of understanding that is more important to the team’s unity. Inducting a raw and inexperienced lot who have sunk Islamabad United's fortunes in the PSL 2023 by making wrong decisions would never be a wiser act.

Arthur bowed seeds in Sri Lanka’s cricket has already damaged the Island’s campaign to directly qualify for the ODI World Cup and it would not be an exaggeration to maintain that his association with Pakistan’s national team on his own set ‘conditions’ would be damaging for Pakistan cricket in the longer run. Is anyone listening there?