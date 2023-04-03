Price of drains

While the construction of stormwater drains in DHA is surely favourable for residents, the slow pace of construction has become a major inconvenience. Due to the haphazard digging of roads in many areas, it has become difficult for residents to navigate the roads, which have been turned into large ditches in many places. There is little place left to walk in the affected areas and there is also the risk of damage to water, power and gas lines.

Additionally, in case of an emergency, it would be difficult for an ambulance to pass through. Moreover, there is also the issue of dust and noise pollution caused by all the construction, which is taking place without any barriers.

Saniya Qureshi

Karachi