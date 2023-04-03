Disappointment and chaos

This letter refers to the editorial ‘The centre can’t hold’ (April 1, 2023). This editorial is another wakeup call and people in the echelons of power should pay heed. Rather than complementing each other, the parliament and judiciary are constantly at odds.

One is also very disappointed with Dr Arif Alvi, who instead of being a moderating influence appears to have exacerbated the political chaos. There are not many chances left for the ruling elite to restore some semblance of sanity to our political landscape.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada