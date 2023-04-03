Power politics

Sometimes it seems as though the political class and the country as a whole lost its sense of purpose post-independence. There is much acrimony and conflict in our politics but it is often hard to discern what we are fighting for other than who gets to be in power.
Being in power for the sake of being in power appears to have become the raison d’etre of our politics.
Shafique Wassan
Khairpur Mirs
While the construction of stormwater drains in DHA is surely favourable for residents, the slow pace of construction...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘The centre can’t hold’ . This editorial is another wakeup call and people...
Pakistan has had a tumultuous history with its religious minorities, with instances of discrimination and persecution...
The United States emerged as the sole global superpower with the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991. The...
Education 4.0 is a term that describes the fourth industrial revolution in education. It involves the integration of...
The decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the elections in Punjab has stirred up controversy and...