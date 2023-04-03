 
Monday April 03, 2023
Power politics

April 03, 2023

Sometimes it seems as though the political class and the country as a whole lost its sense of purpose post-independence. There is much acrimony and conflict in our politics but it is often hard to discern what we are fighting for other than who gets to be in power.

Being in power for the sake of being in power appears to have become the raison d’etre of our politics.

Shafique Wassan

Khairpur Mirs