Education 4.0 is a term that describes the fourth industrial revolution in education. It involves the integration of advanced technology and digital advancements into traditional educational methods. Pakistan, like many other developing countries, has been hesitant to adopt this revolutionary approach to education due to various reasons, such as political, economic and policy issues, lack of skilled human resources, resistance to change and insufficient infrastructure.

The integration of technology in the Pakistani education system can foster a significant enhancement in the quality of education, as it enables the incorporation of interactive teaching tools, multimedia content and gamification techniques, which make the learning process more engaging, interactive and effective. Policymakers and educators need to ensure that all students have access to high-quality education that prepares them for the digital age.

Rehman Ali Shaikh

Sukkur