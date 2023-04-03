Charity gone wrong

According to reports, at least 12 people have died in a stampede in the SITE area of Karachi. The incident took place during a flour donation drive by a private company for the families of its employees. The reports claim that up to 400 people arrived at the drive and the company shut its doors for fear of the large crowd. This incident highlights the need for such donation drives to be conducted by charity professionals and others with enough experience in such activities. Moreover, the whole concept of handing out free food to large crowds seems flawed. It is, arguably, inevitable that if one gathers a crowd of people on the brink of starvation to hand out free food, things will get out of hand. Direct cash transfers are a far safer and more sensible option.

Farah Naz Saeed Ahmed

Turbat