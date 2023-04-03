That the country’s economy is spiralling out of control would be an understatement. That the political crisis has added to the current chaos too cannot be disputed. Add to this the daily courtly drama and we have a full-blown crisis on our hands. There is no doubt that elections are important and should be held as per the constitutionally mandated period. But many are now asking: will the economy be stabilized after an election without any concrete steps for economic reforms? That may have been on PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif’s mind who has said that the political issues – in his opinion, the elections case in the Supreme Court – and decisions made forthwith could lead to economic repercussions, to the extent of the dollar rising to Rs500. That cannot be a comforting thought for anyone – in or outside of government.

The answer to this though had come some time back last year by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had talked about Pakistan needing a grand dialogue between all stakeholders for the prosperity of the country and its people. And this was not the first time Shehbaz Sharif had talked about this. He has – till recently – been asking for a grand dialogue and had even proposed a charter of economy when he was the opposition leader. The PTI had rejected his call for a charter of economy when Imran Khan was the prime minister. The party also rejected his call for a dialogue post-vote of no-confidence and said that the government only wanted to deflect attention from its economic failures. Now that we are facing a systematic collapse of every institution’s credibility and a constitutional crisis is staring at us, it would be prudent on the part of all political stakeholders to sit together and come up with a new social contract, and more importantly a charter of economy because elections without conflict resolution will not solve any problems.

Pakistan needs proper economic reforms, and a guarantee that all political parties will stick to them regardless of who comes to power. It is important that everyone agrees on issues like tax reforms such as increasing property taxes, imposing agriculture taxes, taxing retailers and other sectors. If there is a consensus on privatizing some government assets, the government should go ahead and do it. If there are commitments made to the IMF, no party can undo them. The oil and gas sector needs to be reformed. This is just the tip of the iceberg and a proper charter of economy would no doubt also look at deep-rooted structural flaws within our economy. For this, all stakeholders need to set aside their petty political differences and for once focus on the people who are dying just to place food on their tables.