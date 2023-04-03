‘Notorious motorcycle snatcher’ arrested

The District Central police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a notorious dacoit involved in killing people during mugging and seized weapons and looted items from his possession.

Officials said a raid was conducted by the Azizabad police on a tip-off, which led to the arrest of dacoit Ikram, alias Munna Bhai. The police seized a 30 bore pistol and other items from his possession.

During interrogation, the accused man reportedly confessed to snatching hundreds of motorcycles from different areas of Karachi. CCTV footage of many of these incidents has also come to light.

The suspect told the investigators that he would sell the motorcycles snatched by him in the Khuzdar area of Balochistan. He reportedly admitted that he had been involved in snatching motorcycles for the last 10 years and had snatched more than 100 motorcycles so far.

He was also arrested in the past several times by the police of Shah Faisal Colony, Napier, Taimuria, Tipu Sultan and Gulberg. On March 23, a senior citizen was killed for offering resistance during a mugging bid on Tariq Road. The investigators said the arrested man was matching with the criminal seen in the CCTV footage of the incident.

In 2021, the accused had allegedly shot a man for offering resistance in Shah Faisal Colony. He also confessed to shooting and injuring people in different areas for putting up resistance.

On January 19, 2023, the arrested man along with his accomplice snatched a motorcycle having the number KPT-3884 and was still using it. The case of that snatching was registered at the Taimuria police station. Police said they were trying to arrest the accomplices of the suspect.