PTI protesters stopped from marching on CM House

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday held a protest at PIDC Chowk for the safe recovery of allegedly missing party workers. They were shouting slogans against the federal and Sindh governments as they marched towards the Chief Minister House.

The demonstrators were holding banners inscribed with the demand of recovering Salman Khan, Fahad Siddiqui and Mudassar Rehman, the allegedly missing social media volunteers of the party.

However, the police blocked the roads leading to the CM House with containers. A heavy contingent of law enforcers was also deployed at PIDC Chowk, while a large number of policewomen were on site to deal with the female protesters.

The demonstration was led by PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui, who was accompanied by the party’s MPAs, including Khurrum Sher Zaman, Akram Cheema, Raja Azhar, Fahim Khan, Shahzad Qureshi and Arsalan Taj, among others.

The PTI lawmakers claimed that they only wanted to hand over a letter to the CM to remind him that the “abductions” and “disappearances” of their party’s workers should be stopped. They said that raids on PTI workers’ houses and offices are unacceptable in a democratic country. However, the police did not allow the MPAs to march on the CM House.

Siddiqui said they are MPAs, so they do not need permission to go to the CM House. “We have the right to go to the CM House, and a protest can be held anywhere.”

He said they had come out to protest peacefully, submit their letter and then have Iftar dinner at PIDC Chowk, adding that elected representatives are not terrorists. He told the media that the PTI’s lawmakers had come out to submit a letter to the CM against the “disappearances” and “abductions” of their party’s workers.

He said that if illegal acts have been committed by PTI workers, law enforcers should file cases against them and present them in court. However, “abductions” and “disappearances” of political workers are completely illegal, he added.

He pointed out that PTI Karachi General Secretary Taj was “abducted” by the police from his house, and only after the party’s protest did the police reveal his whereabouts. “Our social media youth have been kidnapped. We stand with the constitution and courts, and we will continue this struggle.”

Zaman said the police are present in large numbers to stop PTI workers and leaders from making legal, constitutional and democratic demands. However, he said, when criminals loot the public, police are not seen anywhere.

He claimed that the CM has not done anything in eight years apart from blocking roads with the help of the police. He also claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party has been using the Sindh police for political revenge.

“We were surprised to see the police with batons who came here to commit violence against peaceful protesters. Our workers will pick up their containers and throw them away. However, our leadership hasn’t trained us to talk against the state. We didn’t speak against the past or future of institutions.”

He said that those who “picked up” the PTI workers know that they are not against the state. Therefore, he added, the “missing” party workers should be released immediately because they are not the enemies of the country.