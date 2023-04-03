Black sheep in police dept must be caught before criminals

Karachiites can’t be left at the mercy of criminals; there’s no room for black sheep in the police department; actions against the black sheep are under way — these tall claims are made by every top officer whenever Sindh or Karachi gets a new police chief, and then throughout their tenure.

But it’s believed in Karachi that there’s no crime that the police doesn’t know about. In most of the crimes, particularly robberies, they provide cover to the looters and turn up at the crime scene only after the suspects have escaped.

After that the police gather information from the victims and the witnesses to find out how much was stolen in the incident so that they can accordingly claim their share from the robbers.

Now it’s high time someone did something because the police seem to have broken all previous records. Not only are they supporting and sheltering criminals but they are also directly involved in major crimes such as robberies, drug peddling, smuggling, target killings and ransom kidnappings.

In three months alone Karachi police officers have been found involved in five major criminal cases. Investigators are looking for a police officer who was allegedly involved in supporting and paying the killers of religious scholar Maulana Abdul Qayyum, who had been gunned down in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on March 21.

The District East police had arrested two target killers, who claimed that Inspector Ateeq, a Sindh police official currently on deputation in a federal investigation department, had paid them to murder the religious scholar. It has also come to light recently that the Karachi police have been using special private police teams and informers for snap checking, and tracing and arresting criminals.

This was the case of the Rizvia police station in District Central that occurred on March 29, when police informer Safdar shot 15-year-old Ayan at the Golimar underpass, paralysing the teenager. Not only are the police hiring private persons but they are also providing them weapons with the power to shoot anyone.

“The most shameful thing is that even in such cases, police are trying to save the perpetrators,” said a senior officer. “The teenage boy has been paralysed for life, but police officials are trying to save those responsible for it.”

For more than 24 hours the police had hid the fact that it was an informer who had shot the boy, and they continued to misguide the media and the public that by claiming the shooter was a policeman. The police also tried to help the other private policemen by not arresting them.

Ayan’s relatives told The News that according to police high-ups, informer Safdar and private cop Faraz had been arrested, while the third suspect, Ali, was at large. They said the police once again misguided the media and saved both the private policemen, as they only brought the informer to court.

In another District Central incident, on March 24 the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) raided the North Nazimabad police station and recovered three abducted friends from the roof, exposing the involvement of the SHOs of the North Nazimabad and Hyderi police stations in the ransom kidnapping.

Similarly, on February 11 a man abducted from Gulshan-e-Maymar had been recovered from the Yousuf Plaza police station. Former SHO Chaudhry Imran was claimed to have been involved in the ransom kidnapping.

The AVCC rescued Ziaul Haq, who had been kidnapped from Afghan Basti on February 6 by a police officer and an accomplice. An FIR was registered at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station on the complaint of Haq’s brother Rahimullah, a seminary teacher.

Initially, Rs5 million was demanded from Haq’s family for his release, but the exchange was finalised for Rs600,000. The middleman, Abdul Latif, was arrested for brokering the deal between the kidnappers and the family.

Later, an AVCC team recovered Haq from the Yousuf Plaza police station on the information provided by Latif. The SHOs of the Yousuf Plaza and Samanabad police stations were found involved in the ransom kidnapping.

Moreover, on January 4 the AVCC had arrested a sub-inspector for his alleged involvement in a ransom kidnapping. Police said Mohsin Amin, 35, had been abducted from the Garden area on December 31, and the kidnappers had demanded Rs2.5 million from his wife.

After the case was transferred to the AVCC, the suspect who had collected the ransom near Lasbela Chowk was arrested. The arrested sub-inspector had been posted in District Central. The abductee was safely recovered.