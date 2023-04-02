Discord delay Sudan democratic transition deal

KHARTOUM: Sudanese leaders have postponed the signing of an agreement planned for Saturday to resume a short-lived democratic transition, an official said, amid continued disagreement between military factions.
A coup in October 2021 led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had derailed the process that began following the 2019 ouster of Islamist general Omar al-Bashir.
A new meeting between military and civilian factions has been set for later on Saturday, said Khaled Omar Youssef, a civilian official removed from office and arrested during Burhan´s coup who now serves as spokesman for the talks.
Representatives have for weeks been negotiating an agreement, the final part in a two-phase political process launched in December to set out the terms for reviving the transition to civilian-led rule and democratic elections.
Instead of the long-awaited ceremony expected on Saturday, officials will meet in the afternoon to “agree on a new date for signing the final political accord, which could not be signed” due to “the lack of consensus on certain issues”, Youssef said in a statement. Reform of the security forces is a key point of contention in the talks, which envisage an exit of generals from politics once a civilian government is installed.
Critics have decried as “vague” the December deal, agreed by Burhan with multiple factions after near-weekly protests since the 2021 coup.
