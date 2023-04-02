Ex-SP shot dead in Millat Park

LAHORE: Former SP Chaudhry Farhat Abbas was shot dead by an unidentified man wearing a helmet in Millat Park police area here on Saturday.

Farhat Abbas of Anwar Park, Millat Park, left his house to go to his village. He was about to get in his car when he was shot at by the motorcyclist. He was taken to hospital where he yielded to his wounds. A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced in which the accused wearing a shirt and Shalwar could be seen firing at a close range. Millat Park police registered a case on the complaint of the deceased's nephew.

IG Punjab Usman Anwar took notice on the incident of killing of retired SP Farhat Abbas by firing in Millat Park, incident report has been sought from CCPO Lahore. He visited the deceased's residence and met the family members and took a briefing from the officers about the incident while inspecting the scene of the incident. IG Punjab ordered to form a special team to arrest the accused, the accused will be punished. IG Punjab visited the residence of deceased retired SP Farhat Abbas in Millat Park. Dr Usman Anwar met the family of the deceased and inquired about the incident. IG Punjab also inspected the scene of the incident and while taking a briefing from the officers regarding the incident, ordered to form a special team to arrest the accused. IG Punjab directed that all the available evidence including the footage of Safe City cameras should be carefully examined and the accused should be arrested and brought to book as soon as possible. Anwar said that the accused will be punished.

Security guard arrested for torturing housemaid: A security guard was arrested on a charge of torturing a teenage domestic worker at an EME Society residence on Saturday.

A call was received on Emergency Helpline 15 of violence against the housekeeper. The police team rescued the housemaid Maryam and also arrested the security guard. Night Patrol SP Arsalan Zahid directed the police response unit to reach the spot immediately. On this, PRU 100 timely reached the location and ensured the recovery of the victim. PRU sector in-charge and dolphin team took joint action for rescue.

On the other hand, safe cities cameras Command and Control Centre also monitored the rescue operation. The girl's father was called from Toba Tek Singh and handed over Maryam to her father.

SP Night Patrolling Arslan Zahid said that women must install the Women Safety App to get timely help from the police. In any emergency situation, Emergency 15 is always ready to help you.

Putrefied bodies found: The bodies of two unknown persons were recovered from different areas of the city on Saturday.

The decomposed body of a 65-year-old senior citizen was recovered from the Sheesh Mahal Road, Data Darbar and another putrefied body of an unknown 48-year-old person was found in the limits of Nishtar Colony police. The police took the dead bodies into custody and shifted them to the mortuary.

Duo wounded in fight: Two persons were shot and wounded during a fight in Ghaziabad area on Saturday.

The injured Osama and Muzammil were shifted to the hospital for medical assistance. The accused fled from the scene.