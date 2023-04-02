PTI misleading masses about free flour scheme: Amir Mir

LAHORE : Punjab Information Minister Aamir Mir has rejected the PTI's false propaganda angst free flour scheme launched for the welfare of the people.

The PTI leaders have told lies to mislead the people, the minister said, adding claim of death of dozens of people during the distribution of flour is nothing but a mischief.

He said that unfortunately the lives of three valuable people were lost due to the rush, whose inquiry is ongoing.

Aamir Mir said that more than two and a half crore people have benefited from free flour so far.

And this scheme is going on successfully, he said.

The minister added only two complaints have been received from the entire Punjab about the quality of flour.

The allegation of throwing teargas shells at people during flour collection is just a joke, Aamir Mir said and added the PTI should not sacrifice public service projects for its politics.

He suggested it is better not to drag the caretaker government into politics, those who decorate the store of lies should remember that their efforts to mislead the people will fail.

Aamir Mir said Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders cannot mislead the public with false propaganda. The truth is that the biggest free flour programme in the history of Pakistan is going on successfully and so far millions of people have benefited from it.

The minister condemned Imran Khan for calling Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Ali Naqvi a criminal and advised him to think first and then speak.

He said that the PTI chairman has launched a campaign of false and absurd allegations but the people are conscious and they are not ready to believe anything he says. Aamir Mir said that being a former prime minister, Khan should not depart from civility and decency, otherwise he will be answered in his own language.

Aamir Mir said if it is Mohsin Naqvi's crime to provide free flour to millions of poor people of Punjab in the holy month of Ramazan then he will continue to commit this crime.

He said that Imran Khan should stop negative thinking and adopt a positive attitude and avoid false accusations.